The system, the Director-General of GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, said forms part of the conditions for re-opening schools as a result of the COVID-19.

He said "JHS will be running semester programmes this time around”, adding: “We will make sure that the basic protocols are observed.

"We will provide reusable face masks...schools will not be available for outside activities...They will start from January 18 to June 11."

Addressing the media in Accra on Monday, January 4, 2021, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa said "They will then go for a break. The second semester will begin on July 6 for examination. The Form ones and twos, on the other hand, will end the academic year on December 7 but because this will be a long period, we have set up mid-semester breaks.

"We will have March 15 to 19, 2021, for the first-semester mid-semester break and the second-semester mid-semester break will be from September 6 to 10, 2021."

"Their second term, however, will begin from May 4 to August 6. Their break will be from August 7 to September 5. Their third term will begin from September 6 to December 10," he stated.

He noted that the new academic calendar has been designed to make up for the time lost in the senior schools to COVID-19.

"We have prepared the calendar to capture the time lost while the students stayed at home. We now have what is called the all-year-round calendar. It starts from January to December. We expect that examinations will be written between September and October, after which the year will end. There will be a double-track for the second year. As the president indicated, we are phasing out the system," he stressed.