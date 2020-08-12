According to the students, writing the paper on a Sabbath Day will be against their religious beliefs as Adventists.

According to them, they would rather register and write the paper in the November-December edition of the examination.

One of the students in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, who said he would be 17 years in November 2020, said he was standing by his faith.

He said that per their belief and doctrines, the Sabbath day was a holy day that must be kept as such, therefore, they couldn't write an examination on such a day.

He quoted the book of Exodus, 20:8-11 from the Bible to support their action, saying:

"Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days you shall labor, and do all your work, but the seventh day is a Sabbath to the LORD your God. On it you shall not do any work, you, or your son, or your daughter, your male servant, or your female servant, or your livestock, or the sojourner who is within your gates. For in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that is in them, and rested on the seventh day. Therefore the LORD blessed the Sabbath day and made it holy."

Meanwhile, an elder of the SDA Church at Agona in the Ashanti Region, Kwabena Amofa Akuoko commended the students for their boycott.

He said "I'm extremely happy for the bold decision taken by these young boys. I’m proud of them and God will bless them."

The SDA elder stated that the leadership of the church has not been able to fight for their rights and ensure Saturday, which is Sabbath is observed as such adding that the "campaign to ensure the work of God is protected."

"The leadership of the Seventh Day Adventist Church has failed us; they should lead such campaign to ensure the work of God is protected," he noted.