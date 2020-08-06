The students, reports stated destroyed the lighting system and plunged the whole school into darkness and also destroyed parts of the ceiling of a new six-unit classroom block that was handed over to the school to end the double-track system.

The aggrieved students also destroyed the louvre blades of the school administration.

WASSCE candidates

At the sight of vehicles approaching the school, the rioting students managed to escape without being caught.

The Chairman of the West Gonja Municipal Security Council, Saeed Muhazu Jibreal, and the Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah who rushed to the school, told Accra-based Joy FM that they were disappointed with the development.