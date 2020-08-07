According to the President of GNAT, Philipa Larson, reports of threats of assault on Teachers in the ongoing WASSCE is worrying and must be nipped in the bud. This follows disturbances perpetrated by some students over what they describe as strict supervision.

On Thursday, August 6, 2020, students of Bright Senior High School at Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region attacked officials of WAEC supervising the exercise.

They were angry about strict supervision and social-distancing protocols in the exam hall.

A journalist with the state-owned Daily Graphic was also beaten by the students during the melee.

His phone and bag were taken away by the students who chased him on a motorbike and pummeled him even as he jumped onto a moving commercial bus to save his life.

Also, students at Ndewura Jakpa Senior High Technical in Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality have gone berserk and vandalised school's properties in protest against the 1.5-meter social distancing sitting in the examination hall.

The students destroyed the lighting system and plunged the whole school into darkness and also destroyed parts of the ceiling of a new six-unit classroom block that was handed over to the school to end the double-track system.

The aggrieved students also destroyed the louvre blades of the school administration.