The Chief Justice received the pencil drawing of himself from the young artist after his nominations by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Pimpin does the drawing with his pencil in hand to make an impressive work of art. The use of pencil is his specialty and he is skilled at using it.

Nana Addo nominated Justice Anin-Yeboah as Chief Justice subject to Parliamentary approval.

Portrait by Artwork by Pimpin of Justice Anin Yeboah

If approved, Justice Anin-Yeboah, who is the fourth longest-serving Justice of the Supreme Court, will succeed Justice Sophia Abena Akuffo, who retires on December 20, 2019.

Justice Anin Yeboah, a well-seasoned law enforcer, was appointed to the Supreme Court by former President John Agyekum Kuffuor in June 2008.

He has also served as a Justice of the High Court, and a Justice of the Court of Appeal.