K-NET to take down TV channels promoting spiritualists and scammers

This follows the murder of a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa in the Central region by two teenagers for money rituals.
Internet and data service provider K-NET says channels promoting the activities of spiritualists and scammers will be taken off their Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms.
The suspects, aged 16 and 18, later confessed to taking their young neighbour’s life on the instruction of a spiritualist, whom they had discovered on television.
The incident has sparked calls for a regulation of content in the media following the advent of spiritualists and money doublers on national television.
In a statement, K-NET warned that channels that continue to air such content will be removed from their DTH platforms.
“In recent days our attention has been drawn to the fact that some channels on our DTH platform use the medium to promote scammers, fraudsters, juju, and occultism, among others,” the statement reads.
“While some of this content is alleged to have fuelled two young boys to kill another yet younger boy, there should not have been any place for them on the platform in the first place.”
It added: “We strongly advise that if you have been showing any of the content, then please cease and desist in order to restore the values of the platform.
“Any channel failing to adhere to this directive and utilizing our bouquet license, albeit temporarily will be left without the cover and as such will be removed from the platform.”
Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested the fetish priest who allegedly directed two teenagers to murder their colleague for money rituals.
The fetish priestess was reportedly arrested on Wednesday at Amanase, near Suhum in the Eastern Region.
