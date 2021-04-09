K-NET to take down TV channels promoting spiritualists and scammers

In a statement, K-NET warned that channels that continue to air such content will be removed from their DTH platforms.

“In recent days our attention has been drawn to the fact that some channels on our DTH platform use the medium to promote scammers, fraudsters, juju, and occultism, among others,” the statement reads.

“While some of this content is alleged to have fuelled two young boys to kill another yet younger boy, there should not have been any place for them on the platform in the first place.”

It added: “We strongly advise that if you have been showing any of the content, then please cease and desist in order to restore the values of the platform.

“Any channel failing to adhere to this directive and utilizing our bouquet license, albeit temporarily will be left without the cover and as such will be removed from the platform.”