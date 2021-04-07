Blaming spiritualists on TV for Kasoa ritual murder is lazy approach – NMC Chairman

However, the NMC Chairman maintains that such a heinous crime cannot be attributed to contents shown on television.

“To put it on a charge sheet that this is the reason why they did that, I think that this is a very lazy investigation,” Mr. Boadu-Ayeboafo told Joy FM.

“We should bemoan some of the things that we see on our television and all that. But to impute that a heinous crime as this merely to the fact that somebody watched television, I think that it is too farfetched.”

Meanwhile, former President John Agyekum Kufuor has called on the media to stop giving their platforms to fraudulent individuals and tricksters.

This follows calls from a section of Ghanaians for spiritualists and Mallams to be banned from propagating get-rich-quick agendas on television.