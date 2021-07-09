RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Kaaka's murder: 2 suspects arrested not my bodyguards - MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ejura in the Ashanti region Mohammed Salisu Bamba has denied reports that the two persons arrested in connection with the killing of Ibrahim Mohammed also known as Kaaka are his bodyguards.

Mohammed Salisu Bamba
Mohammed Salisu Bamba

Appearing before the three-member committee tasked to probe the killings in Ejuraon Thursday, July 8, 2021, he said: "Not at all. They are our polling station executives. My house is such that anytime any political figure comes to the area, a lot of people come to the house and everybody knows that."

He added: "Anyone who knows Ejura very well and our environment, my house is a place that, whenever any political head is coming to Ejura or anytime that there is any national activity, the media can attest to that fact that, my house is filled with a lot of people.

"And the two gentlemen are our party [New Patriotic Party] members, and they are polling station executives. And as a Chief Executive and parliamentary candidate, definitely, I will have a relationship with all my party people."

He stated that he was out of Ejura on a different assignment on the day of the incident on June 29, 2021.

He told the committee that he had received a security briefing in the night not to return to Ejura.

"I got to Mampong when I had a call that I shouldn't come to Ejura for security reasons."

