He added: "Anyone who knows Ejura very well and our environment, my house is a place that, whenever any political head is coming to Ejura or anytime that there is any national activity, the media can attest to that fact that, my house is filled with a lot of people.

"And the two gentlemen are our party [New Patriotic Party] members, and they are polling station executives. And as a Chief Executive and parliamentary candidate, definitely, I will have a relationship with all my party people."

He stated that he was out of Ejura on a different assignment on the day of the incident on June 29, 2021.

He told the committee that he had received a security briefing in the night not to return to Ejura.