Kasoa murder: Teenagers wanted to use 10-year old boy for rituals - Police

According to a statement released by the police, their preliminary investigations reveals that motive.
The Kasoa Divisional Police Command has revealed that the 10-year old boy who was murdered by two teenagers was meant to be used as a money ritual sacrifice.
”The two suspects, Felix Nyarko, 16 and Nicholas Kini, 17, after inviting the deceased to an uncompleted building, hit him with a club and cement blocks, killing him instantly.”
“Suspects after that buried [the] deceased in the uncompleted building awaiting his removal in the night for ritual purpose,” the police statement said.
The Police statement is below:
On 3/4/2021 at 10:15 am, the Kasoa Divisional Command received a distress call that there has been a ritual murder at Coca Cola near Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa.
Police proceeded to the crime scene and saw a young boy wearing a blue shirt and red/white pair of knickers dead in a pool of blood in an uncompleted building. Initial investigation conducted by police revealed that, the deceased name was Ishmael Mensah age 11, and that about 0930 hours the same day suspects Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini aged 16 and 17 years respectively, invited the deceased to the uncompleted building and hit him with a club and cement blocks killing him instantly.
Suspects after that buried deceased in the uncompleted building awaiting his removal in the night for ritual purpose.
The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Police hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem whilst suspects have been detained to assist police with investigation.
The investigation is ongoing.
