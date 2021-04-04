Kasoa murder: Teenagers wanted to use 10-year old boy for rituals - Police

The Police statement is below:

On 3/4/2021 at 10:15 am, the Kasoa Divisional Command received a distress call that there has been a ritual murder at Coca Cola near Lamptey Mills, a suburb of Kasoa.

Police proceeded to the crime scene and saw a young boy wearing a blue shirt and red/white pair of knickers dead in a pool of blood in an uncompleted building. Initial investigation conducted by police revealed that, the deceased name was Ishmael Mensah age 11, and that about 0930 hours the same day suspects Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini aged 16 and 17 years respectively, invited the deceased to the uncompleted building and hit him with a club and cement blocks killing him instantly.

Suspects after that buried deceased in the uncompleted building awaiting his removal in the night for ritual purpose.