Kasoa Traffic: Build railways rather than relocating toll booth – Engineer

Last week, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta, disclosed that feasibility studies were already underway.

Several Ghanaians who use the Accra-Winneba highway have often complained about the vehicular traffic bottleneck on that stretch.

Pulse Ghana

Drivers often spend hours on the road and traffic also builds up during peak periods due to the toll booth situated around the Kasoa area.

Mr. Debrah, however, believes it will be better to invest in railway networks rather than just relocating the toll booth.

“The rail system will help us for now so that people will drive to some destinations, park their cars and then join the rail to the towns. That is faster and that will help in reducing the traffic system in the cities,” the Engineer said, as quoted by 3news.

“Kasoa toll booth, if we take it out, still there would be traffic at Mallam Junction. Mallam traffic is more dangerous than Kasoa itself.”

He further bemoaned the indiscipline of some Ghanaian traders, drivers and pedestrians on the major roads.

He noted that without discipline, no amount of expansion of the roads or relocation of toll booths can curb the vehicular traffic.

“We have indiscipline in the system. We can do four lanes but driver-pedestrians’ behaviour will not make it work because we are undisciplined on the roads”.