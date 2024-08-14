ADVERTISEMENT
Kejetia Market disconnected again over GH¢7m debt owed to ECG

Kojo Emmanuel

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has once again disconnected power to the Kejetia Market in Kumasi due to an outstanding debt of approximately GH¢7 million.

This move comes as part of ECG's ongoing efforts to recover debts from its customers and enforce payment compliance.

The Kejetia Market, renowned for its extensive array of goods and vibrant atmosphere, has been grappling with financial challenges related to electricity payments for some time.

This is not the first instance of disconnection, as the market has previously experienced similar actions from ECG due to unpaid bills.

The recurring disconnections underscore the financial strain the market management faces in balancing operational costs with income generation.

The disconnection of power has brought significant disruptions to the market, affecting hundreds of traders and businesses reliant on electricity for their daily operations.

Many vendors have expressed concerns over the loss of perishable goods, reduced sales, and the general inconvenience caused by the lack of power.

Small businesses, in particular, bear the brunt of these disruptions, as they often lack alternative power sources.

The market’s management, led by Managing Director Edmond Kofi Duffuor, claims they have shown commitment to paying the debt, but ECG remains unsatisfied.

From a total of GH¢9.7 million as of June, we have paid about GH¢1.7 million… So why should we be in darkness, when we are committed? I’m not paying any other service provider any money. No other person is receiving money from Kejetia Market apart from ECG.

He added that buying diesel is so expensive, we are now depending on a generator.

The traders are, therefore, calling on the Local Government Ministry to intervene and address the electricity supply issue to ensure the market’s smooth operation.

The ECG has reiterated its position on debt recovery, emphasizing the need for customers to honour their financial obligations.

