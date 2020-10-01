Until recently he was only a young boy going to school. He came into the limelight after he built a car from scratch.

In an interview with Pulse.com.gh, Odartei said the name of his car brand is “Kejelvesuims”. He said the brand name is was derived from “my name Kelvin and combination of Jesus.”

READ ALSO: EC’s one-day registration exercise takes place today On how he started building cars, Odartey said he was home one day and saw a plane passing by “something asked me if I can make a plane and I said yes I could do it. Then it told me that if I can do it, just make a move and start doing something.”

“So, I decided to build an airplane and I took it to school. The plane could fly to a certain level but I was not happy with it. I wanted it to fly higher and faster. So, I decided to build a car on my own instead.”

Odartey said that his main reason for building this car is to show his skills which he hopes will make him get help to further his education and also build better cars.

From a one-man car builder, Odartei now has a team of people he works with. He said that it is the teamwork that caused him to build a bigger car from the smaller ones he formally was making.

Learn more about Odartey and his car in the video above.