He has dragged them to the Supreme Court and the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court for the role in the mass exams failure at the Ghana School of Law last year.

Kuranchie, who is one of the affected students, is seeking 26 reliefs from both courts, made up of eleven reliefs in the Supreme Court, and 15 reliefs in the Human Rights Division of the High Court.

And these are some of the declarations he is seeking from the Supreme Court against the GLC: