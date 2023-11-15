ADVERTISEMENT
Ken Ofori-Atta is coming to read an IMF written budget — Sam George

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel George, has said the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, will present a budget written by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Ghanaians.

Sam Nartey George

He said the budget has no substance, adding that Ken Ofori-Atta is not in charge of the economy.

Speaking on TV3, the MP said "he is coming to read what the IMF has written for him. You have a Finance Minister who has absolutely no control over the budget. Once he has no control over the budget, he is coming to read what the IMF has written for him; there is no substance that you can expect.

Ken Ofori-Atta

"The IMF is known for one thing: austerity, and so we should expect that they will tell the government to cut down on expenditure, which means that critical infrastructure that we need, like roads, education, and hospitals, will have to it cut down. Don't expect the government to cut down on their travel expenses. So they are going to cut what benefits the public; they won't cut what benefits the president and his appointees," he added.

Ofori-Atta will be presenting the budget statement and economic policy of the government in Parliament today, Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

