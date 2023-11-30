ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ken Ofori-Atta is ignorant of parliamentary rules - Ato Forson

Evans Annang

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader in Parliament has slammed the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta for saying the 2024 budget has been passed.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Ken Ofori-Atta
Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Ken Ofori-Atta

He said the Finance Minister is not familiar with some of the rules of the legislature hence his declaration that the budget has been passed.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Accra based Citi FM on Thursday, Dr Forson said he would pardon the Finance Minister because of his lack of knowledge of parliamentary rules.

“First of all, the Finance Minister does not know the rules of parliament,” he stated, adding, “I can only pardon him because he is not an MP.”

He emphasized, “The fact remains that the budget has not been passed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Ofori-Atta insisted on Wednesday that the 2024 budget had been passed following the declaration of the voice vote by the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, despite the Minority’s position that the 2024 budget and economic statement had not been passed.

After the debate on the budget was concluded, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, put the question for the policy document to be approved or rejected through a voice vote.

Ato Forson
Ato Forson Pulse Ghana



The Minority MPs challenged the ruling by the Speaker, insisting that the 2024 budget had not been approved by a majority of voice vote and called for a headcount.

ADVERTISEMENT

This decision did not sit well with the Majority MPs, who walked out of the house.

Mr Ofori-Atta addressing journalists maintained “At the end of the day, the Speaker put it to vote twice, and he declared that the ‘ayes’ have it. That means the budget, in my view, has been passed.”

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta presented the 2024 budget policy document in Parliament on November 15, 2023.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charming homes built for Akosombo Dam spillage victims captured in lovely photos

Lovely homes built for Akosombo Dam spillage victims emerge [photos]

Afenyo-Markin

It is wrong for anybody to go to jail for being gay – Afenyo-Markin

Denis Twumasi Ankrah

Father of dead UGBS student speaks

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Here are the 45 companies the government wants to grant tax exemptions