This follows a directive by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to the Business Committee of the House to summon the Finance Minister to give a policy brief on the programme due to the ongoing picketing at the Finance Ministry by pensioner bondholders for an exemption from the programme.
Ken Ofori-Atta to face Parliament on Debt Exchange programme on Thursday
The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is set to brief Parliament on the Domestic Debt Exchange programme on Thursday, February 16.
Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin presenting the business statement of Parliament for the ensuing week, said it was necessary for the Minister to appear before Parliament to provide answers to questions raised by constituents of members of the House.
This follows concerns raised by the Minority in demand for policy details on the programme due to the picketing of pensioners at the Finance Ministry to demand exemption from the exercise.
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin said members stand ready to provide assistance to the government.
“Parliament is ever prepared to assist government to get out of this quagmire. So, what I can say now is that, parliament has spoken and that is the end of it. The Minister must be scheduled by the business committee as early as possible because this is an urgent matter because the pensioners are picketing at the Ministry. We need to do this as quickly as possible. Business Committee should schedule the Minister to appear before the house for a brief on the state of affairs.”
The deadline for individuals and institutions to sign onto the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme expired on Tuesday despite stiff opposition.
