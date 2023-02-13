Ken Ofori-Atta to face Parliament on Debt Exchange programme on Thursday

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin presenting the business statement of Parliament for the ensuing week, said it was necessary for the Minister to appear before Parliament to provide answers to questions raised by constituents of members of the House.

“Parliament is ever prepared to assist government to get out of this quagmire. So, what I can say now is that, parliament has spoken and that is the end of it. The Minister must be scheduled by the business committee as early as possible because this is an urgent matter because the pensioners are picketing at the Ministry. We need to do this as quickly as possible. Business Committee should schedule the Minister to appear before the house for a brief on the state of affairs.”