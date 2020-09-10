The maverick New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker is alleged to have described the judge as a fool and threatened to deal with him.

In a response, theJudge, Amos Wuntah Wuni has summoned him to appear in court on Monday, September 14th.

He is expected to “show cause why he should not be severely punished for contempt, if the matters are proven against him to the satisfaction of the Court”.

But in a show of remorse, the vociferous politician has issued an apology to the judge and the judiciary with a statement that was shared with the media.

Parts of his statement read, “…upon sober reflection, “I have come to the realization that without prejudice to the substantive case, my expression about the court’s opinion was harsh thus I find it necessary to render an unqualified apology without reservation whatsoever to the Honourable Chief Justice, Judges and Magistrates and any individual who have been offended by my uncomplimentary comments.”

“Thus prior to the publication of this letter, I have appeared on the same platform on 7th day of September 2020 and rendered same apology to the Hon. Chief Justice, Judges, and Magistrates."

“I must conclude that I strongly believe in our judicial system and can never denigrate its integrity. Indeed I was set free by the court when I was charged with treason in 2012.”

The livid MP said on Net 2 TV, “You are a stupid judge. I will face you,” Ken Agyapong said.

“I am not Anas to take bribe from you,” he added in local language Twi.

He stressed: “I will deal with you”.

