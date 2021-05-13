Kennedy Agyapong gives police a one-week ultimatum to announce the killers of Ahmed Suale

He criticised the Ghana Police Service for failing to be proactive in dealing with the killers of the investigative journalist.
The Member of Parliament for the Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has called on the Ghana Police Service to announce the killers of Ahmed Suale else he will reveal the names of the people who killed the investigative journalist.
" I'm giving the Ghana Police Service a one-week ultimatum to announce those who killed Ahmed Suale or I will personally bring out the names of the people who killed Ahmed Suale,’’ Kennedy Agyapong said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.
"The delay in serving justice in this instance is inexplicable and inordinate. True, it is not within the bounds of possibility to bring Suale back to life, but it is within the confines of the capacity of the Police to bring the perpetrators to book. This is our conviction," he added.
In 2019, unidentified men on motorbikes shot Ahmed Hussein-Suale three times in Accra.
He was a member of Tiger Eye, private investigations, and had investigated corruption in Ghana's football leagues.
The undercover reported on cash gifts led to a lifetime ban for the former head of Ghana's Football Association.
He made a documentary about the scandal after gaining access to the investigation led by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who runs Tiger Eye.
Hussein-Suale was shot twice in the chest and once in the neck in the suburb of Madina at about 11 pm.
