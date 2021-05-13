Kennedy Agyapong gives police a one-week ultimatum to announce the killers of Ahmed Suale

" I'm giving the Ghana Police Service a one-week ultimatum to announce those who killed Ahmed Suale or I will personally bring out the names of the people who killed Ahmed Suale,’’ Kennedy Agyapong said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"The delay in serving justice in this instance is inexplicable and inordinate. True, it is not within the bounds of possibility to bring Suale back to life, but it is within the confines of the capacity of the Police to bring the perpetrators to book. This is our conviction," he added.

Suale shot dead

In 2019, unidentified men on motorbikes shot Ahmed Hussein-Suale three times in Accra.

He was a member of Tiger Eye, private investigations, and had investigated corruption in Ghana's football leagues.

The undercover reported on cash gifts led to a lifetime ban for the former head of Ghana's Football Association.

He made a documentary about the scandal after gaining access to the investigation led by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who runs Tiger Eye.