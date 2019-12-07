The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed that he was recently held at Houston Airport by security officials for six hours over the murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

"They delayed me for six hours claiming that I murdered Ahmed Suale," he said on Net2 television last Wednesday.

"Ask those in Houston who were coming to picking me up. They were all worried and started calling the Ghana Ambassador (to the USA)," he added.

The legislator said the incident was very humiliating and vowed to expose Anas as a corrupt person.

Ahmed Suale, one of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' investigators, was murdered in 2019 at Madina following the airing of Number 12, an investigative piece into football corruption in Ghana.

Hussein-Suale was shot three times while he was driving home following a call that his child was sick.

He was a lead investigator at Tiger Eye Private Investigations, founded by Anas.