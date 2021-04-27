I’ll help next NDC government to reclaim state lands acquired by NPP – Kennedy Agyapong

Mr. Agyapong said this on Net2 TV on Monday, April 26, 2020, while narrating his ordeal at the hands of the Lands Commission.

He said he bought a land, paid for it and had all the documents to show but he was denied the land without any refund.

According to him, some of his colleagues in the NPP have been grabbing lands since the party came to power in 2016.

“The same power you are using to grab the properties, NDC will use the same power to reclaim those properties from you,” he said, as quoted by 3news.

“I will personally assist the NDC and show them all the state lands that you bought for them to reclaim it. Note that that the NPP will not be in power forever.”

The Assin Central MP has been very critical of the attitude of Ghanaians, especially at workplaces.

Last week, he disclosed that the bad work attitude of Ghanaians is the reason why the Ekuful Eye Center has more Filipino employees.

The eye clinic belongs to Ghanaian optician, Samuel Ekuful, who is the husband of Ablekuma West lawmaker, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful.

Speaking on Net2 TV, Mr. Agyapong praised the clinic for its fantastic services, saying he was treated well when he visited the facility.

According to him, the clinic also has more Filipino staff because they have a good working attitude.

He further criticised the poor and lazy work attitude of some Ghanaians at their workplaces, insisting such orientation must change.

“It [Ekuful Eye Clinic] belongs to the husband of Hon Ursula Owusu. It is not only about the equipment but the man’s mindset and the way he is doing the tests is superb. You’d always love to return,” the legislator said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“But I can share one thing that he said that disappointed me. It is still about attitude, he said; Honourable, I am doing this job with Filipinos because Ghanaians will just destroy it.