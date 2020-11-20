According to him, the Assin Central MP has made it his stock-in-trade to slander persons with integrity who want to fight corruption.

Mr. Agyapong had claimed that Mr. Amidu has a “mental issue” and has been concealing his medical records from Germany.’

He also described Mr. Amidu as “overrated”, “evil” and “a nobody” who has achieved nothing in his time as a public office holder.

However, the former Special Prosecutor denied the allegation and challenged the legislator to back his claims with proof.

“Kennedy Agyapong is known in Ghana as someone who spews lies at any person of integrity who tries to fight corruption. So I am not surprised that he stooped that low to make accusations without any foundation,” Mr. Amidu told Accra-based Citi FM.

“I have never been to Germany on any occasion and let alone for a medical check, therefore, his allegations are false. And if he has any document to the contrary, he should produce them because my passports are available as evidence.”

Mr. Amidu resigned from his post as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020, to the surprise of many Ghanaians.

In a letter to President Akufo-Addo, he said he took the decision to resign due to several factors, including consistent interference of his work. He also disclosed that he and his deputy did not receive any salaries in the three years that they’ve been working.

The Presidency subsequently accepted his resignation on Wednesday, November 17, 2020, but denied ever interfering in his work.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has moved to provide protection for Mr. Amidu after the former Special Prosecutor claimed his life was being threatened.

The President has directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure that Mr. Amidu gets 24-hour protection with immediate effect.

“The attention of the Office of the President has been drawn to claims by Mr. Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor, of threats made against his life since his resignation from office. The President has, thus, directed the Inspector General of Police to provide Mr Amidu immediately with 24 hour police protection,” a statement from the Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said.