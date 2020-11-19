He said he will not sit and allow anyone in government dent his hard-earned reputation as a man with integrity.

“I have said that I was not going to talk to the press since my resignation. I’m being pushed by so-called responses to me which contain blatant falsehood. But I do not want anybody to blame me when I speak out and it becomes unpalatable,” he told Accra-based Citi FM.

“So, either the attacks stop or I’ll defend my integrity. It is something I won by dint of hard work from PNDC till date. So I will not allow anybody, not even the President, to pull that integrity into the mud.”

Martin Amidu with Nana Addo and Cynthia Lamptey

Mr. Amidu resigned from his post as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020, to the surprise of many Ghanaians.

In a letter to President Akufo-Addo, he said he took the decision to resign due to several factors, including consistent interference of his work.

He also disclosed that he and his deputy did not receive any salaries in the three years that they’ve been working.

The Presidency subsequently accepted his resignation on Wednesday, November 17, 2020, but denied ever interfering in his work.

However, he has been subject to attacks from some members of the NPP, with MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong recently calling him “a nobody”.

The maverick legislator also claimed that Mr. Amidu has a “mental issue” and has been concealing his medical records from Germany.

However, reacting to this, the former Special Prosecutor said the accusations are false and without any foundation.

“Kennedy Agyapong is known in Ghana as someone who spews lies at any person of integrity who tries to fight corruption. So I am not surprised that he stooped that low to make accusations without any foundation.

“I have never been to Germany on any occasion and let alone for a medical check, therefore, his allegations are false. And if he has any document to the contrary, he should produce them because my passports are available as evidence,” he added.