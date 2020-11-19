Mr. Amidu said he has been receiving death threats since resigning, insisting some have also threatened to burn his house.

“Anyone who tries to fight corruption must be aware from the beginning that corruption will fight back, and from all that is going on, corruption is fighting back and it’s demonstrating that the whole issue about fighting corruption is only rhetoric and the time of reckoning has come,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“And nobody should push me because if I decide to respond, I will do so without fear or favour even to the extent of losing my life for speaking the truth and defending the Constitution of Ghana.”

“Now I am a private citizen and nobody can control me and I have the constitutional right to defend myself and the Constitution of Ghana as by law established. All these threats of murdering me and burning houses, I am aware…I know the persons behind it and the President will be responsible for anything that happens to me,.”

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Mr. Amidu resigned from his post as Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 16, 2020, to the surprise of many Ghanaians.

In a letter to President Akufo-Addo, he said he took the decision to resign due to several factors, including consistent interference of his work.

He also disclosed that he and his deputy did not receive any salaries in the three years that they’ve been working.

The Presidency subsequently accepted his resignation on Wednesday, November 17, 2020, but denied ever interfering in his work.

However, Mr. Amidu has warned that he will be forced to respond in “unpalatable” fashion if members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) do not stop attacking him.

He said he will not sit and allow anyone in government dent his hard-earned reputation as a man with integrity.

“I have said that I was not going to talk to the press since my resignation. I’m being pushed by so-called responses to me which contain blatant falsehood. But I do not want anybody to blame me when I speak out and it becomes unpalatable.

“So, either the attacks stop or I’ll defend my integrity. It is something I won by dint of hard work from PNDC till date. So I will not allow anybody, not even the President, to pull that integrity into the mud,” the former Special Prosecutor warned.