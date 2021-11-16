Afenyo-Markin showed alleged photos from the scene of the disaster to the press. This was to back his assertions that, the tidal waves that had ravaged communities such as Abutiakope, Kedzikope, and Keta Central in the Volta Region are due to sand winning.
Afenyo-Markin apologises for the 'wrong' picture used for sand winning at Keta
The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has apologised after he showed photos from the scene of the tidal waves disasters that affect the people of Keta and its environs.
According to the Effutu Member of Parliament on PM Express on Joy FM, "I sincerely apologise for relying on this [picture]…I render an unqualified apology. We reasonably relied on this picture in an article, the source has since pulled down and I apologise and it was not intended to mislead, if it was so, we wouldn't have handed over all the documents."
"To the extent that the source has pulled the picture down, it is just fair that I also use this occasion to apologize to Ghanaians and the people of Keta for that incident," he added.
He stated that only a permanent solution should be pursued to forestall the perennial tidal waves disasters.
"What have these temporary measures and reliefs done for the people? Are they what would solve the problems they are facing from the tidal waves? We need a permanent solution," he said.
He was of the view that phase two of the sea defense wall should take off to avert future occurrences of the tidal waves, and that is the only solution to the problem.
