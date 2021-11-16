Afenyo-Markin apologises for the 'wrong' picture used for sand winning at Keta

According to the Effutu Member of Parliament on PM Express on Joy FM, "I sincerely apologise for relying on this [picture]…I render an unqualified apology. We reasonably relied on this picture in an article, the source has since pulled down and I apologise and it was not intended to mislead, if it was so, we wouldn't have handed over all the documents."

"To the extent that the source has pulled the picture down, it is just fair that I also use this occasion to apologize to Ghanaians and the people of Keta for that incident," he added.

Pulse Ghana

He stated that only a permanent solution should be pursued to forestall the perennial tidal waves disasters.

"What have these temporary measures and reliefs done for the people? Are they what would solve the problems they are facing from the tidal waves? We need a permanent solution," he said.