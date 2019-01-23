The Western Regional Police Commander, DCOP Vincent Redeemer Dedzo, said from their investigations the suspect had a personal relationship with the girls.

“The accused [person] contacted the victims several times through mobile phone communication. He promised the first and second victims jobs while he promised the third victim a mobile phone,” DCOP Dedzo said.

“The police have discovered some gadgets from the accused person for investigation purposes, and had been forwarded to the CID Headquarters for analysis”, he added.

The suspect, Samuel Udoetuk-Wills, a Nigerian, was recaptured while sleeping in an abandoned building a few weeks ago after escaping from police custody.

The three girls are 21-year-old Priscilla Blessing Bentum, last seen on 17 August 2018; 18-year-old Ruth Love Quayson, last seen on 4 December 2018; and 18-year-old Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, last seen on 21 December 2018.