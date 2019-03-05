Residents in Takoradi have been tense in recent months following the kidnapping of seven teenage girls in the regional capital.

The Police has so far managed to arrest the suspect, identified as Nigerian national Samuel Wilson Udoterg, but have not been able to extract much from him.

Following a court appearance on Monday, the suspect was chased by enraged parents and families, sympathisers and members of the public who sought to ‘teach him a lesson’.

The Graphic Online reports that family members and sympathisers of the kidnapped girls tried to break through the Police protection ring in order to attack the suspect.

The Police were, however, able to protect him from the mob, and whisked him away in a waiting vehicle.

The suspect, Samuel Wilson Udoterg, has so far refused to disclose the whereabouts of the missing girls despite several attempts by the Police to make him talk.

The count on kidnapped teenage girls in Takoradi is currently at seven, with parents of the victims embarking on numerous protests against the Police’s slow pace in dealing with the issue.

There have also been criticisms from civil society groups, gender activists and some lawyers on how the Police has so far handled the cases.