Thomas Amoaning from who lives in Asuaba near Adeiso joined the trend of senior high school graduates who completed with flying colours after the WAEC exams.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom Herbal and Unique Kingdom Communication Limited, Jonathan Kwame Amofa has granted full scholarship to Thomas Amoaning for his tertiary education.

The young student studied the General Arts programme graduated with eight As after the exams.

The performance has given hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel after the first batch of the Free SHS wrote the WASSCE.

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has applauded the first batch of beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School policy for their excellent showing in the 2020 WASSCE.

According to him, "I am reliably informed that the WASSCE results of Aburi Girls Senior High School, and, indeed, of all 2020 SHS graduates, was extremely impressive. Those who claimed that the policy was not achievable must be very ashamed now. I will shelve that conversation for now so we deal with it another day."

He said "I wish to congratulate all the students for their brilliant performance in WASSCE examinations."

The 2020 results of the WASSCE candidates is the only year in the past six (6) years that more than fifty percent (50%) of candidates who sat the examination obtained A1-C6 in all core subjects.

Further analysis of the 2020 results revealed that performances in Mathematics and English Language were the highest, recording 65.71 and 57.34 percent, respectively. Social Studies and Integrated Science recorded 64.31 and 52.53 percent, respectively, the checks further indicated.

The data also shows that about 60% of the 342,500 candidates who wrote the WASSCE, representing over 200,000, scored between A1 and C6 in their best six subjects, including English and Mathematics, which qualifies them for tertiary education.