Kissi Agyapong approved as Special Prosecutor by Parliament

“The committee has duly recommended the nomination of the President for the appointment of the Special Prosecutor in line with the Section 13 (3) and (8) of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017 and the standing orders of parliament and recommends the nominee Mr Kissi Agyebeng to the House for approval”, a statement from Parliament said.

The Appointments Committee approved him a few hours after his vetting last week.

According to the Chairman of the Committee, Joe Osei Owusu, Mr. Agyebeng performed well during the vetting hence the quick recommendation for approval.

Answering questions on graft during the vetting, Kissi Agyebeng said he can not uproot corruption entirely as Special Prosecutor, however, he will make it a difficult venture.

“There is no way I can stop corruption. But, I’m going to make corruption very costly to engage in”, he said.

Pulse Ghana

Agyebeng was nominated by the Attorney General, Godfrey Dame Yeboah as Ghana’s next Special Prosecutor.