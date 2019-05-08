Otumfuo’s statue was unveiled last week at the Kejetia Lorry terminal in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

However, the monument has sparked controversy, with a section of the public berating the sculptor for doing a shoddy work.

In a statement, KNUST denied allegations that the contract was awarded to the Department of Painting and Sculpture.

“Our attention has been drawn to publications on various media platforms to the effect that the statue of our revered Chancellor and Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, erected at the Kejetia Lorry Terminal was produced by the Department of Painting and Sculpture of this University,” sections of the statement reads.

It added: “The contract to produce Otumfuo Osei Tutu’s statue was never awarded to the Department of Painting and Sculpture, KNUST.

“The project was undertaken by 2 lecturers in their individual capacities.”

Meanwhile, a group in Kumasi has called for the controversial statue of the Asantehene to be removed immediately, insisting it ridicules the Ashanti kingdom.

Read the full statement from KNUST below:

Our attention has been drawn to publications on various media platforms to the effect that the statue of our revered Chancellor and Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, erected at the Kejetia Lorry Terminal was produced by the Department of Painting and Sculpture of this University.

We would want to clarify the issue as follows;

1. The contract to produce Otumfuo Osei Tutu’s statue was NEVER awarded to the Department of Painting and Sculpture, KNUST.

2. The project was undertaken by 2 lecturers in their individual capacities.\

Hence, KNUST as an institution had noting to do with the production of the statue.

With our technical expertise, we are however more than willing to assist the public in the production of excellent monuments.”