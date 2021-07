Health Alert: KNUST warns of upsurge in COVID-19 cases on campus

“I am directed to inform College Registrars/Deputy Registrars to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 Health Safety Protocols at their various Colleges/Sections. There is an astronomical upsurge in the spread of the COVID-19 on the KNUST Campus.

“Consequently, all Veronica Buckets are to be filled and used constantly. Also, hand sanitation’ and the wearing of nose masks are to be strictly enforced,” the notice issued on Monday, July 19 and signed by the Deputy Registrar, Daniel Kumi-Djan stated.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has also warned of growing COVID-19 cases in the Metropolis.

“The upsurge of the new cases in the Metropolis has been mainly attributed to the general disregard for the COVID-19 safety protocols, funerals, parties, and other social gatherings.

“From 1st July to 13th July 2021 Health facilities within the metropolis have recorded over 200 infection cases with 10 mortalities occurring at different Treatment Centres within the Metropolis.”