Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Koforidua rotation nurses declare indefinite strike

The nurses, numbering about 150 converged at the administration block of the hospital while clad in red headbands and scarfs.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nurses on strike play

Nurses on strike

Rotation nurses at the Koforidua Government Hospital have laid down their tools indefinitely over arrears owed them by government.

Amidst chanting of war songs, the nurses claim they have not been paid for the past 8 months.

“In history, we are the only batch that did not even get allowances during school time, and, as of now, we’ve not gotten our allowances. Is it possible? And they expect us to come to work every day. The government should do something about it", spokesperson for the group said.

READ ALSO: 45 injured in bloody clash between trainee nurses and police

The nurses, numbering about 150 converged at the administration block of the hospital while clad in red headbands and scarfs.

Aggrieved nurses who were not posted earlier picketed at Flagstaff House play

Aggrieved nurses who were not posted earlier picketed at Flagstaff House

 

They expressed their displeasure with the government, saying there is too much “concentrating on free education” while “we are suffering”. “Until he pays our money, we’re not coming to work", leader Makafui Livingston.

He added: "What bothers me the most is our colleagues, those that have not been cleared financially, we have Yendi Nursing Training and another one from the north; they have not been cleared financially at all, so, they are not giving them anything now. As to whether they’ll be getting the money or not, we don’t know and it’s very sad.”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Journalist beaten to a pulp by NDC vigilante group Journalist beaten to a pulp by NDC vigilante group
FIFA's lifetime ban for Kwesi Nyantakyi too harsh - Kweku Baako FIFA's lifetime ban for Kwesi Nyantakyi too harsh - Kweku Baako
June 3 disaster victims chase Mahama for GH¢50,000 cash June 3 disaster victims chase Mahama for GH¢50,000 cash
A-Plus dares Maritime Authority boss to sue him A-Plus dares Maritime Authority boss to sue him
Maritime Authority boss accused of 'chop chop' attacks journalist Maritime Authority boss accused of 'chop chop' attacks journalist
Tema records 4 daylight robberies in less than a week Tema records 4 daylight robberies in less than a week

Recommended Videos

Bernard Avle is 2017 GJA Journalist of the year Bernard Avle is 2017 GJA Journalist of the year
Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim reveals Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim reveals
Breaking News: KNUST Vice-Chancellor 'asked to step aside’ Breaking News: KNUST Vice-Chancellor 'asked to step aside’



Top Articles

1 KNUST Vice Chancellor reinstated; school to re-open Nov 8bullet
2 See the full list of winners at the 2017 GJA Awardsbullet
3 Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim revealsbullet
4 Newly-trained doctors threaten to picket over delayed postingsbullet
5 Siemens to establish presence in Ghana soon – Akufo-Addobullet
6 Police brutalise military chief in Wa; soldiers threaten to...bullet
7 Police arrest 150 criminals in Accrabullet
8 Africa World Airlines welcomes its 7th aircraftbullet
9 Doctors lament increasing number of unsafe abortions in...bullet
10 Boy drugs and rapes 14-year-old girlbullet

Top Videos

1 Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim revealsbullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
5 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
6 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
7 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
8 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates -...bullet
9 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
10 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet

Local

Huge tumor on girl's face: no money for surgery- family
Police block journalists from Parliament over RTI bill
Minister of Transport
Transport Minister to probe Maritime Authority 'chop chop'
KNUST lecturers demonstrate over Vice Chancellor's 'sacking'
X
Advertisement