Koforidua rotation nurses declare indefinite strike

news

Rotation nurses at the Koforidua Government Hospital have laid down their tools indefinitely over arrears owed them by government.

Amidst chanting of war songs, the nurses claim they have not been paid for the past 8 months.

“In history, we are the only batch that did not even get allowances during school time, and, as of now, we’ve not gotten our allowances. Is it possible? And they expect us to come to work every day. The government should do something about it", spokesperson for the group said.

READ ALSO: 45 injured in bloody clash between trainee nurses and police

The nurses, numbering about 150 converged at the administration block of the hospital while clad in red headbands and scarfs.

They expressed their displeasure with the government, saying there is too much “concentrating on free education” while “we are suffering”. “Until he pays our money, we’re not coming to work", leader Makafui Livingston.

He added: "What bothers me the most is our colleagues, those that have not been cleared financially, we have Yendi Nursing Training and another one from the north; they have not been cleared financially at all, so, they are not giving them anything now. As to whether they’ll be getting the money or not, we don’t know and it’s very sad.”.