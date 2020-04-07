The donation, he said, is to help the government mitigate the effect of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Dr. Apraku said: "I am pleased to make my modest contribution of GHS50,000 to the Fund. I am hopeful that contribution would enable us to acquire additional medical supplies, protective gear, and medical tools necessary to fight and mitigate the adverse impact of the pandemic on our people."

The fund was established by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to help cushion the vulnerable and those who will be worst-hit by the pandemic.

The President announced the setting up of the fund when he addressed the nation on Friday, March 27, 2020.

He also directed that his three months salary should be paid into the fund.

"I am announcing tonight the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund, to be managed by an independent board of trustees, and chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, to receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable.

"I have directed the Controller and Accountant General to pay my next three months’ salary, i.e. April, May, and June, into this Fund," he said.

However, the COVID-19 National Trust Fund has, so far, received a total sum of GH¢8.75 million in the form of donations from the general public.

In a televised address to the nation on Sunday, April 5, 2020, he said the amount also includes US$600,000.

He said "I am very grateful to the individuals and institutions, who have responded to my appeal for donations to be made into the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, which has been established to complement the government’s fight against the virus and to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable.

"A total amount of some eight million, seven hundred and fifty thousand cedis (GH¢8.75 million), which includes six hundred thousand United States dollars (US$600,000), has been received so far for this purpose. I am happy that so many appointees of my government have also followed my example by donating their salaries to the Fund."