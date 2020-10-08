The five vehicles, which are from Hyundai is estimated to be worth around US$177,000.

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, received the vehicles from Mr Sungsoo Kim, the Korean Ambassador to Ghana.

The Minister, on behalf of the Government and People of Ghana, expressed profound gratitude to the Government and People of the Korea for the kind donation.

"The donation is very timely and much welcome as it will, undoubtedly, go a long way to augment the Ministry’s fleet of vehicles and enhance our operations," she said.

She said she was also particularly pleased to note that the vehicles were one of the many positive outcomes of the historic visit embarked upon by Madam Kang Kyung-wha, Korean Foreign Minister, to Ghana in July 2019.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey noted that the Korean People and their Government had over the years taken keen interest in Ghana’s socio-economic development and that the two countries had deepened their friendly and cordial bilateral relations.

She said within the framework of the Technical, Economic Cooperation and Trade Promotion Agreement signed in 1990, Korea had been consistent in delivering various forms of assistance to Ghana, channelled through the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Korean Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH), in critical areas such as transportation, fisheries, agriculture and human resource development.