The campaign launched at the Western North Region, Sefwi Wiawso was under the theme: "The Door- to- Door campaign".

Speaking at the launch, flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama, charged party members to preach the party's well-designed message to the good people of Ghana.

Mahama embarks on door-to-door campaign

He charged them to go to the various houses, stores, market places of the Ghanaian electorate to preach the good message of the party.

According to him, "Today marks the beginning of victory for the people of Ghana, who are all desirous of a change in the political leadership because of the worsening living conditions they find themselves in, the slow pace of development, the nepotism and corruption that is engulfing almost every action of government, the state of insecurity and the trampling of the rights of many of our people.

"Today marks the beginning of victory for John Dramani Mahama, the NDC and Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as we step out boldly, with the support of Ghanaians, to file our nomination for the 7th December election."

He said Ghana will be doomed if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if given another four more years adding that Ghanaians will be trapped within the fake reality, "where the NPP propaganda machine paints a rosy picture that everything is perfect, while in reality, it is rampant corruption, collapsing businesses, and never before seen levels of unemployment, and underdevelopment."

"After four more years with an NPP government, we risk being seen as a poor country once again, overburdened with debt and unable to create prosperity," he said.

