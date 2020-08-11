Earlier, Mahama condemned the move by the government to sell off 66% of the Ghana Airports Company to a foreign partner.

He said with airports being the pride of most countries, the government's decision to hand over more than 50% of the aviation company to a Turkish company, TAM-SUMMA Consortium is not prudent and must be stopped.

He noted that it was wrong "to give up our airport like that."

He stated that while the NDC administration was in power, its valuation report showed that the airport was valued at about GH¢5 billion and so it is strange that the government intends to cede 66 percent of its control of the airport to the private company in exchange for $70 million.

"When we were in office, a valuation study of the Kotoka Airport was done and it was valued at over GH¢ 5 billion. It also had an insured value in the region of GH¢3 to GH¢4 billion because a lot of money had been invested in the airport and it had become one of the five best airports in Africa.

Kotoka Airport

"[Now we are seeing] a strange development where a Turkish company is being given the airport; to take over the airport and run it. For $70 million we are giving 66 percent of the airport to a Turkish company. We are against it. It is wrong," he said.

READ MORE: 245 Ghanaian deportees from Kuwait arrive at Kotoka International Airport

However, the Ghana Airports Company Limited in response to the NDC flagbearer said the Airport is "not for sale or being privatised".

In a statement, it said "an unsolicited proposal has been received from a Turkish Consortium which is yet to be considered. It is rather unfortunate that certain figures from the proposal are being used to peddle untruths."

It reiterated and assured the "general public that Kotoka International Airport is NOT FOR SALE. The vision of making Ghana the Preferred Aviation Hub and leader in Airport Business in West Africa remains a priority."

"The amount may be in reference to the funding of projects in all airports including $130million Runway project at Tamale Airport and $25 million new airports in Ho," the GACL.

"To date, GACL has met its repayment obligations under the loan facility," the company said.

Read the full statement below: