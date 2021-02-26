The workers have laid down their tools according to their demand.

The aggrieved leadership of the workers in a statement on Thursday, February 25, 2021, asked the staff to withdraw all services effective Friday, February 26, 2021, from 06:00hrs until otherwise further notice.

The "action has become necessary following the Board’s attempt to shelve the report of an investigative committee comprising the Ministry of Aviation, the Board, senior management, and the Public Services Workers Union, which confirms the allegations of mismanagement and abuse of office leveled against the Managing Director, Mr. Yaw Kwakwa."

The strike will affect services such as screening of pre-board passengers and access control, fire/safety cover for all aircraft, water supply, and sewage treatment, and public announcement and flight display.

In October last year, Yaw Kwakwa has been accused of "deliberate refusal to implement several interview reports lying on his desk for over two years, outsourcing key aspects of the company’s operations at exorbitant cost, notwithstanding the availability of in-house capacity."

The staff in a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said "The Managing Director, since assumption of office two years ago, has demonstrated gross incompetence, insensitivity and lack of understanding of the critical Aviation Industry and, therefore, his continuous stay in office will further derail the progress of the company."