Kpong Treatment Plant repair works to affect water crisis in parts of Accra

Areas to be affected include Gbetsile, Afienya, Zenu, Prampram, Mataheko, Katamanso, Dawhenya, Sakumono, Batsonaa, Klagon, Tema Township, Adjei Kojo, Borteyman, Santeo, and surrounding regions.

In a statement, the GWCL explained that the main 42-inch transmission pipeline had become weak and prone to frequent failures since April 2021, resulting in water and revenue losses for the company due to high volumes and pressure in the pipeline.

“The work involved in changing the pipeline is capital intensive, therefore, Management has resolved to change the weak portions of the line to reduce cost and to maintain the integrity of the transmission pipeline. This repair work will also reduce the inconvenience of frequent interruption of supply to customers and ensure long-term reliability of water supply.”

“GWCL is, therefore, entreating customers in the above-stated areas to store enough water during the period in which the works will be carried out.