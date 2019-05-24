The Minister's comments follow a clash between residents and police officers on alleged over billing and disconnection exercise by PDS which led to death of a 15-year-old and injured over five persons.

Eric Kwakye Darfuor during a stakeholders meeting jointly held by the Eastern Regional Security Council and Municipal Security Council at Odumase Krobo said the only thing which is free in Ghana which they can enjoy is free SHS and not electricity.

"People in Krobo if you feel you cannot pay for electricity bill cut it off. It is optional. The only thing that is universally free is free SHS not electricity bill. Fuel has never been free," he said.

He said there is no free energy any where in the world adding that what government has done is to reduce electricity tarrif for various consumers.

"Everybody, the Rich and Poor, you have to pay for electricity. Fuel has never been for free whether it is firewood or charcoal or solar or anything it is never free. Never in this world, I haven’t seen it before," Eric Kwakye stressed.