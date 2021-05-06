Mahama is even responsible for the delay in Jesus' 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Speaking on Metro TV's 'Good Evening Ghana' programme, Mr. Kumah, who is a Deputy Minister of Finance designate, blamed the erstwhile John Mahama administration for the country's woes in the energy sector.

He claimed the taxes that impact fuel prices is a result of some 'absurd' contracts the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration went into.

However, reacting to this, KSM sarcastically said the Mahama administration was equally responsible for the delay in Jesus Christ’s second coming.

In a tweet, which was accompanied by laughing emojis, he said: “Even the world climate change is Mahama’s fault. He is even responsible for the delayed 2nd coming of Christ.”

A section of Ghanaians have been venting their anger on Twitter over the last four days in protest of poor governance and the high cost of living in the country.

Some Ghanaians are also currently bearing the brunt of an intermittent supply of power, locally referred to as ‘Dumsor’.

Meanwhile, call and data charges have also been increased due to the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.