The sad incident is reported to have happened at Moshie Zongo, a suburb of the Kumasi Metropolis.

Giving details on the incident, the Ashanti Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Kwabena Nsenkyire, said the child drowned at around 5:53 pm.

He explained that nine other people have died under similar circumstances within the last one month.

This comes after 29 persons were reported dead and nineteen injured following a week of torrential rains in the Upper East Region.

Also, more than 1,200 residents of Asuboni Rails in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region have been displaced as a result of the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, on Monday, flood inundated the Accra-Tema motorway after about an hour of downpour in the capital.

The rains flooded many homes in areas such as Legon and the 19-kilometer road (Tema motorway).

Even though the downpour was without the characteristic force that had occasioned many flood situations in the country, it rendered many streets impassable, leaving in its wake heaps of debris of mainly plastic materials as the waters forced their way through choked drains.