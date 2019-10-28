The rains flooded many homes in areas such as Legon and the 19-kilometer road (Tema motorway).

Even though the downpour was without the characteristic force that had occasioned many flood situations in the country, it rendered many streets impassable, leaving in its wake heaps of debris of mainly plastic materials as the waters forced their way through choked drains.

READ MORE: About 20 cars involved in accidents on Accra-Tema motorway

Accra-Tema Motorway floods

Apart from motorists encountering difficulties in driving in the rains, they also had to endure heavy traffic situations at some intersections.

READ ALSO: Flood hits Kumasi displacing over 200 residents

The Tema-Accra motorway has built up huge traffic.