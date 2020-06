The case was recorded after an inmate was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) when he fell sick two weeks ago and tested positive for the virus.

The prison inmate who was on admission at the hospital was reported to have started showing signs of the virus, causing health officials to test him for COVID-19.

However, Prison authorities in the Ashanti Region have ramped up anti-COVID-19 protocols at the various facilities to curb any unpleasant situations.