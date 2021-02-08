The girls are reported to have been kidnapped after the close of school last Friday, February 5, 2021.

According to a report by Starrfm.com.gh, the victims picked a taxi to transport them to Breman UGC where they live with their parents.

However, the taxi driver diverted to Suame Magazine, where the girls were kidnapped and confined in a room.

One of the victims who managed to call her brother with a phone left behind by the suspects said they were being raped.

“We are 10 people in the room. The boys and their bodyguards are sleeping with us. One of the girls who earlier called her father with her own phone has been stabbed with a knife,” one of the girls is quoted as saying on the phone.

“At the moment I can’t direct you to where we are because I don’t know the area all I know is we are close to Nuroom hotel,” she added.

The Suame Police has since been combing the area to find the victims and their captors.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has also been alerted to deploy more men in search of the kidnapped girls.