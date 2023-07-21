Kusi Boateng and Adu Gyamfi were used to register 8 different companies — Court confirms

In the document which was loaded with evidence from the lawmaker proving that the clergyman was the operation of a dual identity for criminal reasons, Ablakwa sought to address copiously reasons why he did not have to be charged for contempt.

The lawyers listed eight companies that were registered under the name Adu Gyamfi with the Office of the Registrar of Companies and another eight under the name Rev Kusi Boateng.

Rev. Kusi Boateng has faced numerous accusations specifically from Ablakwa who first brought to the limelight the National Cathedral's secretary's double identity and alleged shell companies he had formed.

The court in its ruling stated that there is evidence that the names Kusi Boateng and Adu Gyamfi were used to register different companies.

Below is the list of companies the court stated were registered under Adu Gyamfi and the list of companies that were registered under Kusi Boateng.

Again, the applicant who describes himself as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi aka Victor Kusi Boateng has been involved in the registration of a number of Companies using the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi as shown below:

a) Dunamis Insurance Brokers Ltd incorporated on 16th January 2023 to provide insurance brokerage services among others (Exhibit 14)

b) Lloyds General and Risk Ltd incorporated to provide insurance brokerage and consultancy services ( Exhibit 1)

c) New Ware FM Ltd incorporated on 9th December 2021 to operate a radio FM station (Exhibit 16)

d) Great Speed Engineering and Construction Ltd incorporated on 19th April 2021 to provide road and building construction services among others (Exhibit 17)

e) The Four B's Company Ltd incorporated on 21st October 2020 to provide road consh·uction services (Exhibit 18)

f) Anibees Petroleum Ltd was incorporated on 21st October 2020 to provide road construction services (Exhibit 19)

g) El Dunamis Limited incorporated on 19th May 2009 as a General Merchant to import and export general goods (Exhibit 20)

h) JNS Talent Centre Limited was incorporated on 14th September 2015 to provide talent and skills development training ( Exhibit 21)

The court noted that the applicant who claims he is Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and that Victor Kusi Boateng is an alias has been involved in the registration of at least eight companies registered at the Office of the Registrar of Companies with the name Victor Kusi Boateng as evidenced below:

a) Vibrant Generation Chapel Worldwide LBG incorporated on 14th May 2021 as a company limited by guarantee to preach the gospel (Exhibit 22)

b) Dunamis Chapel Worldwide LBG incorporated on 20th May 2021 as a company limited by guarantee to preach the gospel (Exhibit 23)

c) National Cathedral of Ghana incorporated on 18th July 2019 to own the assets of the National Cathedral of Ghana (Exhibit lB)

d) El Dunamis Media Limited incorporated on 14th January 2019 to provide media services (Exhibit 24)

e) Onpoint 1 Laundry Limited incorporated on 26th March 2019 to provide laundry services (Exhibit 25)

f) Kharis Football Academy FC was incorporated on 19th June 2017 with the object of running a soccer academy (Exhibit 26)

g) Qharis Consortium Limited incorporated on 11th May 2017 to import and export general goods (Exhibit 27)