Kwahu youth call for action against Paramount Chief over alleged misconduct as ADB Board Chair

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, a day after Daasebre’s resignation, the youth, dressed in red and black, marched to the palace to present their petition to the Queen Mother, Nana Adwoa Gyamfua III. Although the petition was also addressed to the Adontenhene, Akyeamfour Asiedu Agyeman II, he was not present during the presentation.

In their petition, the group has demanded that the Kwahuhemaa and Kwahu Adontenhene address these matters within the next seven days. They emphasise the urgency of preserving the image of the kingdom and responding to issues that have brought disgrace to the esteemed chieftaincy institution. The Concerned Youth of Kwahu are calling for decisive action, in line with the customs of Kwahu, to restore the sanctity of the Kingdom of Kwahu.

The group has also warned that if their requests are not honoured within the given timeframe, they will resort to other means available under the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

The petition comes at the back of the resignation of Kwahuhene Daasebre Akuamoah II as board chairman of ADB following an allegation made by a customer of the bank for extortion, and inducement.

The Bank of Ghana had directed the chief’s immediate resignation as board chair of the bank following a businessman’s petition to President Akufo-Addo, accusing the Board Chair of abuse of office and extortion amounting to GH₵2 million. In a letter dated October 10, the Bank of Ghana stated that the chief’s continued tenure as a Director of the ADB had become untenable due to the irreparable damage these events had caused to the bank’s image.

Following this, ADB announced the resignation of Kwahuhene Daasebre Akuamoah II as Board Chairman of the bank.