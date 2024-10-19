Kwahumanhene destooled over extortion allegation

This decision of the council comes at back of a recent petition from the youth of Kwahu on October 11, 2024, demanding decisive actions against Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II in line with their customs and traditions to restore the sanctity of the Kwahu Traditional Council.

The chief was allegedly involved in an extortion scheme and misconduct during his tenure as board chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank PLC (ADB).

According to members of the traditional council, the decision was necessary to rid the Kwahu state of any shame and to prevent any issues that could lead to violence.

The rites performed on Saturday, October 19, 2024, involved the elders of the traditional council pouring libation and offering prayers to their deities as part of the final procedure for the destoolment.

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, who also served as the Board Chairman of ADB, allegedly extorted GHC2 million from a businessman, Collins Darkwah Aboagye, to facilitate a GHC12million loan.

In a petition to the office of the president, despite paying a GH$50,000 facilitation fee and the requested loan amount, the businessman claimed that the chief delayed repayment and only returned a fraction of the money after months of pressure.

This controversy led to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) issuing a directive on October 10, 2024, ordering Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II to resign as Board Chairman of ADB due to the reputational damage inflicted on the bank.

The BoG stated that the chief's continued presence at the bank was untenable, sparking widespread calls for his removal from both chieftaincy and board chair roles.