He is set to contest as an independent candidate in the upcoming parliamentary elections in December.

The fetish priest will face stiff competition from three other candidates, including the incumbent MP, Augustine Collins Ntim.

The others are the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Ofosu Acheampong Caesar and another independent candidate Boateng Sumaila.

Kwaku Bonsam

Many residents in the constituency, however, do not believe that Kwaku Bonsam stands the chance of winning.

“I doubt he will win but rather Collins Ntim stands a good chance because of the work he has done,” a voter is quoted as saying by Myjoyonline.

“There’s nothing greater than God’s power, are the gods the ones to vote for him? Human beings are the ones going to vote and I believe by the grace of God, Collins Ntim will win.”

Another added: “What my brothers have said is right, no one can compete Collins Ntim because we have accepted him.

“If you look at the work he has done, none of them can accomplish even half and for Kweku Bonsam, he can’t even get closer because we have not seen any development from him in the constituency. It is only that he is a famous fetish priest on radio and that’s all.”

Meanwhile, the incumbent MP, Collins Ntim, is seeking a fourth term in office.