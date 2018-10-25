Pulse.com.gh logo
Kweku Adobli weeps in court after losing deportation review

Adoboli was a former trader at the Swiss bank UBS and was sentenced to seven years in prison in fraud charges.

Kweku Adoboli, the UBS rogue trader. play

Kweku Adoboli, the UBS rogue trader.

United Kingdom-based Ghanaian trader Kweku Adoboli was all tears after a court upheld a decision by the British government to deport him.

Adoboli was left heartbroken after the Upper Tribunal of the Immigration and Asylum Chamber dismissed his request for a judicial review against his deportation.

Judge Mark Ockelton dismissed the application on the grounds that Adoboli's honesty was "seriously in question" and that he had never "admitted his wrongdoing".

"I am heartbroken, really heartbroken", Mr Adoboli said as he fought back tears.

"I have worked really hard for the past seven years - first to right the wrongs, then to help people learn how and why these problems happen."

His unauthorised trading cost the bank £1.3bn, with an even greater hit to its share values, but he insists he never personally benefited financially from his crime.

Kweku Adoboli play

Kweku Adoboli

 

Mr Adoboli was released in 2014 after serving half his sentence and has been fighting deportation ever since.

He was born in Ghana, but left the country at the age of four and has no family or friends in Ghana.

"None of my work has been done to deny or absolve myself of my responsibility. Today's judgement has been very difficult," he told Sky News.

