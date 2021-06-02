RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Laboratory scientists call off strike after meeting with Parliamentary Select Committee

Authors:

Evans Annang

The indefinite strike by medical laboratory scientists in some hospitals across the country has been suspended.

AFP

This decision was taken after the leadership of the lab technicians met with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health.

Dr Abudu Rahamani, the president of the association, said based on the assurance they have received from the lawmakers that their issues will be addressed they have resolved to return work.

“We have considered the recent ruling of an Accra-based High Court and the goodwill we have received from the Parliament Select Committee on Health and the Ministry of Health to help resolve all the issues that caused the industrial action,” Dr Rahamani told the media on Tuesday.

“We, therefore, wish to appeal to our members of the KATH chapter, as well as all the regional chapters who took action in solidarity with KATH, to remain calm and return to work so that we will have the opportunity to review all the matters arising for further decision to be taken.

“As a result of the high respect we have for the Committee, the strike has been called off. We will certainly advise our members. It is the members who take action and just as it was presented here, the conditions remain as it is and we do not see much change, we have a lot of trust in the Committee,” he said.

“We hope that this time around, we will receive a favourable response,” the president said.

Members of the Ghana Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) abandoned the laboratories after two doctors were posted to head their directorate at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

