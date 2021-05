The Officer, Second Class officer Stephen Nyarko, was referred to the Police Hospital, Ridge Hospital, and the 37 Military hospitals by an ambulance from Kete-Krachie but was rejected.

The family of the sick prison officer returned him to the Police Hospital to get medical attention in the ambulance but that did not happen.

The health workers of the hospital said there were protocols to follow, therefore, cannot treat him.

